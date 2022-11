Catholic Charities and KSEE24 are coming together once again to help feed families this Thanksgiving season.

The annual Turkey Drive is happening Tuesday, Nov. 22 at KSEE24 at 5035 E. McKinley from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys and $75,000 to support families in the greatest of need this holiday season.

Turkeys and holiday meal boxes will be distributed on Nov. 2 at Catholic Charities, at 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno.