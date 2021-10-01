Catch local Ladies of Rock this weekend at Jackson’s Roadhouse

Jackson’s Roadhouse is rocking the weekend away with its Ladies of Rock festival happening Oct. 2 – 3.
Tickets are just $20 at the door. There will be food, drinks and tons of like music.
Doors Open at 10:00 am. Music begins at 11:00 am
The list of acts includes:
Dawny Reb Band featuring Dawny Reb
Weekend Affair featuring Krystie Leigh
Jill & Co featuring Jill Holstein
Night Heat featuring Missy Nan
Wheels Up featuring Candace Ramirez
What Comes Next featuring Kelly Hillman
Jaded featuring Cheri Perry