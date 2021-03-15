Catch all of the Oscar-Nominated short films with Fresno Film Works

Fresno Filmworks is continuing their cinematic tradition and presenting the 2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films online this year.

For the 16th consecutive year, Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the Oscar-Nominated Short Films, opening on April 2nd.

With all three categories offered – Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts.

Tickets are available at https://fresnofilmworks.org/buy-tickets/

The Academy Awards take place Sunday, April 25th.