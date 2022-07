The Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk was built for the Air Force in 1983. It was designed around steath technology and was equally stealth in reputation for many years. It remained a top-secret aircraft for the first seven years of its existence.

Now history buffs and locals can see an F-117 in person at the Castle Air Museum in atwater.

Castle Air Museum CastleAirMuseum.org 5050 Santa Fe Dr., Atwater (209) 723-2182