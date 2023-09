Castle Air Museum will host the annual Bombs Away Car Show on Saturday.

Gates open at 7 a.m., car judging is from 10 a.m.-noon and trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy food, local vendors, more than 250 classic and custom cars, and decades worth of aviation and military history.

General admission is $10 and kids under 6 get in free.

For more information visit https://www.castleairmuseum.org/