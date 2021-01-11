CASA of Tulare County is looking for volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in the central valley.

Volunteers look after children going through the court’s dependency program.

CASA of Tulare is having a virtual training event Jan. 19. The program takes 5 weeks, and in the end volunteers can be a stable and reliable source for a child in need.

Visit https://www.casatulareco.org/ or call 559-625-4007 if you’re interested in volunteering for CASA of Tulare County.