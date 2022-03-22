Court Appointed Special Advocates of Tulare County is hosting its annual March on Main event on March 26.

Supporters can wear blue and join CASA of Tulare County and the Child Abuse Prevention Council to kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

March in the parade, tour The Lisa Project, join Keio Ogawa’s Drum Jam, get a FREE COVID-19 vaccination courtesy of Adventist Health, taste food from local vendors, and visit more than 20 local nonprofit partners to support children in foster care.

Everything starts at 9:00 am at Garden Street Plaza, 101 S Garden St in Visalia.