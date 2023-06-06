Summer is the most anticipated time of year for so many children – camps, trips to faraway places, and time to visit exciting attractions.

Unfortunately, children in the foster system may not have the opportunity to experience these months full of adventure due to limited resources. The team at CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties created the Summer Fun Initiative to allow these young people to access the local amenities and enjoy time out of school, and they need help from the community to make sure kids in the foster system have fun summers too!

CASA Fresno and Madera Counties

(559) 417-8794

Donate today!