The Granville Home of Hope fundraiser began in 2006. The money raised since then has helped countless valley families.

Granville Homes, along with other trade partners, build a brand new luxurious home as a grand prize for one lucky winner in the Granville Home of Hope Giveaway drawing. All the money from the drawing tickets is split amoung deserving local non-profits and charities.

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties Executive Director Wilma Tom-Hashimoto said she’s thrilled to be chosen as a participating non-profit this year.

She joined the show with more on how the money will CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties.