CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties receives a generous contribution for local foster youth

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is pleased to announce a generous contribution in the amount of $50,000 from CalViva Health of Fresno, Kings, and Madera counties, to provide assistance and support neglected and abused local foster youth.



These funds will provide extra-curricular activities for local youth to pursue interests in music, arts, or cooking lessons. Funds will also provide Advocates the ability to continue to safely meet with their assigned foster youth in accordance with CDC guidelines, mitigating the overwhelming feelings of being isolated. In addition, CASA will be able to create a new public service announcement to increase awareness and recruitment of volunteer Advocates.



“This past year has brought unique challenges for everyone, and our local foster youth have really felt the brunt of the emotional and physical challenges brought about by COVID-19. The funding CalViva Health provided has been instrumental in assisting our foster youth with tools for distance learning and continued contact with their Advocates, which is imperative for their success. Additionally, CalViva Health was an instrumental partner in organizing two events for our foster youth for free vision testing and prescription glasses. On behalf of the foster youth we serve, we are so grateful for CalViva Health for truly making a positive difference and mitigating the unique needs of our foster youth in our community,” Wilma Hashimoto, Executive Director of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties, said.