Tulare’s most anticipated car show, Cars on K, returns to the south valley on April 1.

Hot rods, classic cars, food vendors, local makers, and car enthusiasts will line K Street between Cross and San Joaquin between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Tulare Chamber of Commerce has 30 trophies up for grabs including the top prize “Best of Show.”

There are still a few vendor and car registration spots available. Anyone interested can call (559) 686-1547.