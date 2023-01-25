Carl’s Jr. has partnered with Nocking Point Wines for the second time to bring “The Carl’s Jr. Wine Pairing Bundle” to fast-food fans.

The bundle features two wines, the “Blend Your Happy” Red Blend and Nocking Point Wines’ Origins Pinot Noir, to compliment the Carl’s Jr. A1 Burger.

The A.1. Double Cheeseburger, a double cheeseburger with two beef patties, swiss cheese, onion rings, mayo and A.1.® sauce, is available exclusively at Carl’s Jr. until Feb. 7.

“The Carl’s Jr. Wine Pairing Bundle” includes a promo code for a free A.1.® Double Cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1 Jan. 11 – Feb. 7, redeemable on the Carl’s Jr. app or via online ordering for registered My Rewards™ users.

The Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines bundle is available at NockingPointWines.com.

Wine is sold and distributed by Nocking Point Wines.