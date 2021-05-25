Carlos Vieira Foundation awards 10 scholarships in The Race to End the Stigma

The Carlos Vieira foundation was founded by local businessman and race car driver, Carlos Vieira. Back in 2007, Carlos Vieira’s race team participated in a coin drive, raising money for valley children’s hospital

They ended up raising the most, and that’s when they realized their ability and desire to continue raising money for good causes and to make a difference in the local community.

The foundation’s annual scholarship program, Race to End the Stigma, awarded $2,000 to 10 Central Valley high school seniors.

The scholarship is granted annually to graduating high school seniors who have expressed interest in raising mental health awareness or who have shared their stories about mental health. Recipients are selected on the basis of academics, extra-curricular activities, and their essay on one of three topics about mental health.

The essays are currently available to read online at carlosvieirafoundation.org.