Calling all job seekers! Start a rewarding career with a local Wendy’s or KFC

Locally owned and operated Wendy’s and KFC restaurant franchises will be holding a two-day job fair Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

There are over 400 management and entry level positions available throughout Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare Counties.

Employees earn benefits, have felxible schedules, and get a free meal every day they work.

There are a number of ways to apply.

In-person interviews will be conducted at the following locations during the job fair on Friday and Saturday:

7099 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno (Cedar and Herndon)

3210 E. Jensen Ave., Fresno (Jensen and 99)

425 N. Plaza Dr., Visalia (Plaza Dr. and 99)

Or visit any location Friday, June 4th From: 8:00am to 11:00am and 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday, June 5th From: 8:00am to 12:00pm

Apply online at www.Wendys.Quick-Apply.com or www.Wendys-careers.com or www.KFC.Quick-Apply.com , text “GO Wendys” to 31996, fax your resume to 559-435-7914 or you may also visit any KFC or Wendy’s locations