California Scuba Center can get you into a new hobby and traveling the world this summer

California Scuba Center is the Central Valley’s premier diving center. They have a full showroom of equipment for sale, are an NAUI certified teaching center, and owner Mike Fitzgerald is proud to say they’re the most active dive shop around.

Each month their members dive the local lakes to clean up trach and litter as part of NAUI’s Green Dive. The group just got back from a dive trip to Catalina and they’re right on to planning a trip to the Dutch Carribian and Sandiego in the next few weeks. Their dive trips are geared toward divers, but fun for the whole family.

For more information on getting NAUI certified or the next dive trip visit California Scuba Center at 510 Shaw in Clovis or call (559) 377-6638.