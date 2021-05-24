California Scuba Center can get you into a new hobby and traveling the world this summer

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

California Scuba Center is the Central Valley’s premier diving center. They have a full showroom of equipment for sale, are an NAUI certified teaching center, and owner Mike Fitzgerald is proud to say they’re the most active dive shop around.  

Each month their members dive the local lakes to clean up trach and litter as part of NAUI’s Green Dive. The group just got back from a dive trip to Catalina and they’re right on to planning a trip to the Dutch Carribian and Sandiego in the next few weeks. Their dive trips are geared toward divers, but fun for the whole family.  

For more information on getting NAUI certified or the next dive trip visit California Scuba Center at 510 Shaw in Clovis or call (559) 377-6638.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com