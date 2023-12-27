California MENTOR Family Home Agency is looking for mentors to help with this mission of supporting people of all ages and abilities to lead rich and independent lives.

California MENTOR provides support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities with programs like adult day programs, supported living programs, college programs, employment service and more.

The family home agency program uses volunteer caregivers, called “mentors,” and their homes to provide a setting for building meaningful connections and relationships with the people California MENTOR serves.

For more information on becoming a mentor, visit ca-mentor.com.