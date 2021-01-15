Cal Turf turned this unfinished backyard into a complete masterpiece

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your backyard space can be a relaxing retreat at the end of a long day, but when there’s no landscaping and a fence that’s an eyesore your backyard space probably isn’t living up to its potential.  

California Turf and Landscaping helped solve that same problem for one local homeowner providing low maintenance landscaping and a clever solution to an unsightly cinderblock fence.  

Visit them at calturfandlandscaping.com or call (559) 667-9221 to plan your backyard transformation.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com