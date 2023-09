“Honest Renovations,” a reality home renovation show, made its debut on Roku TV Monday and featured a local business – California Turf and Landscaping.

The Cal Turf crew worked on three houses in the debut season of “Honest Renovations.”

Owner Jeff Finley joined the show with how the production team found him.

You can watch Honest Renovations on RokuTV.

Visit https://www.calturfandlandscaping.com/ or call (559) 667-9221 to bring your outdoor vision to life.