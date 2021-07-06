CA Teaching Fellows Foundation is looking to hire 500 college students

The California Teaching Fellows Foundation supports the work of teachers and schools throughout the state with Teaching Fellows.

Teaching Fellows are undergraduates employed in the classroom and in afterschool programs. Teaching Fellows come from more than 8 colleges throughout the Central Valley who make expanded learning programs their part-time job while attending school. They support the work of teachers, districts, and county offices of education.

Right now the California Teaching Fellows Foundation is looking to hire 500 college students for part-time work as a teaching fellow. Click here to learn more.