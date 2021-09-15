CA Scuba Center is diving into STEM with local students and traveling the world with certified divers

For six years California Scuba Center has partnered with Clovis Unified School District for a program called “Dive Into STEM”.

This week-long program puts high school students through rigorous underwater tests that mimic what NASA astronauts go through during their weightless gravity training. Students learn teamwork and quick thinking through math, science, engineering, and scuba diving.

Mike Fitzgerald, the owner of California Scuba Center, said he has plans to expand the program to all of Fresno County next summer. The Clovis Unified Program is part of the district’s Career Technical Education program.

CA Scuba Center is one of the most active dive shops around. Their dive team just got back from a dive trip in San Diego and they’re already prepping for their next trip to dive the Red Sea in Egypt in November, which has just a few spots left.

Anyone can join the dive team at Ca Scuba Center, they just have to be a certified diver.

