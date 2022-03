Contrary to popular belief, students don’t need to have a 4.0 GPA and a long list of student involvement to secure big money for college.

There are plenty of options for students who have interests like movies, a love for pets, or a passion for social media, but most students don’t bother to apply because they don’t believe they’re qualified to win.

Scholarship Expert Jennifer Finetti, of ScholarshipOwl, joined the show to bust some common scholarship myths.