Bunks Across America is an annual event where local Sleep In Heavenly Peace chapters across the nation participates in the largest bed-building event in a single day.

Our local SHP chapter built 30 bunks, so 60 kids will have a bed to call their own.

Through local and national sponsorships, SHP is able to put a real dent in the national child bedlessness crisis. During BBA 2021, chapters all across the nation built more than 1,00 bunks.