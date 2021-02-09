Browse, Click and Bid for charity with the East Fresno Rotary

East Fresno Rotary will be hosting the Browse, Click and Bid Fundraiser on February 12 starting at 6:30 pm.

The event registration is complimentary and anyone can register to participate in the event.

The Browse, Click and Bid Fundraiser will have a silent auction between Feb. 5th and the day of the event on Feb. 12. There will also be a live auction on Feb. 12 that includes wonderful getaways and a chef-prepared dinner for 25 featuring Toca Madera Wines.

All proceeds from the event go to support local charitable organizations, such as the Poverello House, Boys & Girls Clubs, Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Youth for Christ, Veterans Organizations, Marjoree Mason Center, Junior Company, and many more.

East Fresno Rotary Club is a charitable group of local business people dedicated to benefitting their community through service and charitable fundraising.