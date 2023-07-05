New packages for the 2024 Broadway in Fresno season are available to the public now!

Guarantee your seats to four incredible touring Broadway shows coming to the Saroyan Theatre in 2024 – including Disney’s Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Pretty Woman

Season packages start at $155.

There are so many perks to becoming a Broadway in Fresno subscriber! Some benefits include access to the best seats available for every show, priority access to additional tickets before the general public, and ticket exchange privileges.

Visit BroadwayInFresno.com for more information.