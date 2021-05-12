Brides and grooms can find everything at the Yosemite Wedding Fair this weekend

The International Wedding Festival is holding the Yosemite Wedding Fair Sunday, May 16 at the Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite.
The fair starts at 11:00 am. Tickets are just $15 and available at YosemiteWeddingFair.com.
Brides and grooms can plan a wedding in one day and in one place. Participating vendors include florists, venues, photographers, cake makers, and professional wedding coordinators like The Wandering Bride.
The first 25 brides get a free vail and the first 50 couples get 1,000 Bridal Bucks to use at the Yosemite Wedding Fair.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.