Brian Tee dishes on the new season of the medical drama Chicago Med

Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the medical drama Chicago Med.
Tee said season six shows a lot of the growing pains his character goes through during the pandemic.
The Pandemic isn’t the only real-world issue the show tackles either. Chicago Med will tackle race issues and representing the Asian community.
Chicago Med premieres its new season Wednesday at 8:00 pm, followed by Chicago PD and Chicago Fire.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.