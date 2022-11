Local non-profit Boys 2 Men Girls 2 Women is hosting Kicks4 Kids, a shoe drive to level the playing field for kids in the Central Valley.

The donation event will be drive-thru style on Nov. 10 from 3-6 pm at the Bethel Christian Center at 4665 N. First St.

The non-profit group is accepting all new and unused shoes and socks. They are also hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser as well.

For more information visit boys2mengirls2women.org