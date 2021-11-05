Born to ride; Ride in the Veterans Motorcycle Run on Nov. 6

Clawson Motorsports is proud to present the third annual Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening on Nov. 6.

This will be an event-packed day with breakfast, raffles, lunch, and live music.

Register to ride at ClawsonMotorsports.com. Tickets are just $35 and all proceeds go to local veterans groups.

Riders will enjoy a pancake breakfast provided by Clovis Kiwanis Club, experience the highest honor rendered with a 21-Gun Salute and the presentation of Colors.

They will also get to enjoy a performance by Chris Elkins who wrote a special song to commemorate the Veterans Motorcycle Run and make time to visit with representatives at their booths that include the Army, Navy, Marines, Air National Guard, Sheriff Recruitment, Central Valley Honor Flight, Fresno Veterans Center, Wounded Warriors, the Suicide Prevention Van, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Naval Sea Cadets. The guest list includes: Terry Rommerim, the Executive Director of Veterans Hospital, leading the Invocation; Alondra Martinez, singing the National Anthem; Guest Speaker, Fresno Sheriff, Margaret Mimms; Masters of Ceremonies Paul Haros and KSEE 24 Morning News Anchor, Brody Logan accompanied by

J.R. Jackson, V.P. and General Manager of Nexstar Fresno, and sponsoring Nexstar Fresno stations

KSEE24 and CBS47