Boost your workout with Boost Oxygen

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Athletes from many sports around the world use Boost Oxygen 95% Pure Supplemental Oxygen for performance and recovery during competition, training and workouts. Today I tried out the product live on the air!

In celebration of the Summer Olympics (and for a limited time only) Boost Oxygen is offering our exclusive “Stars & Stripes” design Large Supplemental Oxygen canister!  Each Stars & Stripes canister contains 10 Liters of 95% Pure Supplemental Oxygen. Boost Oxygen is also proud to announce that they will donate 5% of proceeds from sales of the Stars & Stripes canisters to TEAMUSA.ORG.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com