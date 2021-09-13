Bobby Bones and Purina Dog Chow team up to connect veterans with service dogs

Award-winning radio and tv host Bobby Bones joined the show to talk about his new partnership with Purina Dog Chow and their work to connect veterans with service dogs – The Service Dog Salute.

Service dogs can cost upwards of $20,000 because of all the specialized and necessary training, but these dogs provide priceless support for veterans dealing with PSTD and other medical challenges.

From September 1, 2020, through November 26, 2020, Purina Dog Chow will donate two cents per specially-marked 20 lb, 35 lb, 50 lb, and 57 lb bags of Dog Chow Complete Adult With Chicken to their two partnering veteran service dog organizations (up to $100,000). The donations will be split equally between The Tony LaRussa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Pets and veteran program and Got Your Six Support Dogs.

Learn more about other ways to support the Service Dog Salute at DogChow.com/service