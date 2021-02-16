Blue Flame Diner has something for everyone

In Firebaugh, California everyone knows everyone and everyone eats at Blue Flame Diner.

Krystal Gonzales and George Cardenas run this popular breakfast, lunch and dinner spot located at 1255 O St. in Firebaugh.

Blue Flame is doing take out and seating people on their patio during the pandemic.

The menu at Blue Flame is huge, so everyone can find something to eat in Firebaugh. If it’s lunch you’re looking for, try the chef’s salad – it’s perfection.