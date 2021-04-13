Blockbuster makes a comeback; kind of

Free Blockbuster kiosks are poppping up all over the country, this time no late fees.

The kiosks are usually upcycled newspaper boxes pained in the classic Blockbuster blue and yellow. Folks from around the area fill the box with donated DVDs and VHS tapes, operating on a take-a-tape-leave-a-tape policy.

Anyone interested in setting up a Free Blockbuster kiosk in their neighborhood can find all the logos and instructions at Freeblockbuster.org.

The first Free Blockbuster Kiosk was founded in the Los Angeles area in 2018.