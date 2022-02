FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A 16-year-old girl was rescued over the weekend from the clutches of a gang associate who was forcing her into prostitution, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Friday, detectives were following up on information they had received about a 16-year-old girl who was believed to be held against her will and being trafficked by a 17-year-old gang associate.