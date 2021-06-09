Big Hat Days is back this weekend

Greg Newman, executive director of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, Joins Central Valley Today to preview the 83rd annual Big Hat Days, Clovis’s community showcase and a tribute to its western heritage and small-town character.

Normaly Big Hat Days is held the during the first weekend in April and is the kick off to the historic Clovis Rodeo. This year, becuase of COVID restrictions, the event was pushed back to June to allow for the state to loosen gathering restrictions,