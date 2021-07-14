Big Fresno Fair is back and there are perks for BFF members

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email on July 9.  

Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation; sign up here for free: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.  

Here is what is included in the BFF Club July 15-31 pre-sale:  

Discounted Tickets  

  • $28 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings!  
  • $32 Season Passes – a $6 savings!  
  • $10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings!  
  • $6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings! 

Live Horse Racing Tickets  

  • Be the first to purchase Box Seat, Luxury Deck, Turf Club and Reserved Seat tickets to this year’s live horse racing meet! Tickets go fast, so don’t miss this online pre-sale!  
  • Reserved Seats – Get your reserved seat at the races; $6 for a single day ticket or $40 for the entire race meet! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com