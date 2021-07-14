Big Fresno Fair is back and there are perks for BFF members

Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email on July 9.
Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation; sign up here for free: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.
Here is what is included in the BFF Club July 15-31 pre-sale:
Discounted Tickets
- $28 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings!
- $32 Season Passes – a $6 savings!
- $10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings!
- $6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings!
Live Horse Racing Tickets
- Be the first to purchase Box Seat, Luxury Deck, Turf Club and Reserved Seat tickets to this year’s live horse racing meet! Tickets go fast, so don’t miss this online pre-sale!
- Reserved Seats – Get your reserved seat at the races; $6 for a single day ticket or $40 for the entire race meet!