Big Fresno Fair is back and there are perks for BFF members

Members of the Fair’s BFF Club, its free email newsletter, will receive their pre-sale password via email on July 9.

Any new members will receive the password in their email sign-up confirmation; sign up here for free: www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.

Here is what is included in the BFF Club July 15-31 pre-sale:

Discounted Tickets

$28 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands – up to a $7 savings!

$32 Season Passes – a $6 savings!

$10 Adult Admission – a $2 savings!

$6 Seniors, Kids & Military Admission – a $2 savings!

Live Horse Racing Tickets