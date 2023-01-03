Betty White is a Shepherd/Terrier mix.

Valley Animal Center rescued her from local animal control and was very pregnant! After a long labor, she gave birth to 14 puppies while in our care in January of last year. She was adopted but unfortunately, returned a year later due to some fears of being in a new home environment.

The previous owners said she was a perfect dog, but she did need some time and adjustment for her to settle in. Betty White is a very sweet dog who loves attention, she’s easygoing and gentle, and she’s the kind of canine companion that would love to cuddle with you while nibbling on treats.

Betty White is also cat and dog friendly and would be a great fit for a family with, or without, other pets!

Valley Animal Center is a no-kill shelter dedicated to controlling the pet population through education and spaying/neutering. The center operates on the generosity of community members. To help them continue helping animals in the Central Valley consider supporting Valley Animal Center through its Shopify store.