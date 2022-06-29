YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jun 29, 2022 / 04:24 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 29, 2022 / 04:24 PM PDT
Summer is here, and so are the hot new beauty trends.
Beauty expert & tv lifestyle host Nicolette Brycki joins the show with tips for a sizzling summer makeover.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com