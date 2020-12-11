BBB has these tips for online shopping this holiday season

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blair Looney, CEO and President of the Better Busines Bureau serving the Central Valley and the Inland Empire, said there are three things he’s advising consumers this year.  

  1. Consumers should be buying from verifiable merchants. Just because a site has a good deal doesn’t always mean they’re a reliable merchant. Do your research.  
  1. Be on the lookout for the little lock icon next to web addresses. That lock meand the site is secure and your data will be protected.  
  1. Always check out as a guest when online shopping. While it’s convenient to store your information with your favorite online store, that information is vulnerable to cyber-attacks.  

Central Valley consumers can contact their local area BBB by emailing info@cencal.bbb.org or calling 559-222-8111 

 

