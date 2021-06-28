Battina the cat needs a forever home

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valley Animal Center introduces us to Batina, an adorable adoptable cat. 

Bettina was an owner surrender and came in with 15 other cats. She was initially shy and standoffish but was also the first to come around and open up. She’s very affectionate, wants to be hugged and held, and loves to groom you with her tongue.  

Cat Care Supervisor Maritza Lopez believes she will thrive best in a home as an only cat, but she has lived with other cats. If someone already owns other cats, Lopez recommends a slow introduction. 

For more information on adopting Battima visit ValleyAnimalCenter.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com