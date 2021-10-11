Banks aren’t the only place to get a small business loan

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been serving the valley for more than 15 years, with small business education, resources, and now small business loans.

The loans are between $50 and $50,000 with an emphasis on businesses in rural communities. The loans can be used to start or expand a business, for COVID operating expenses, or for those businesses that lost customers and income during the pandemic.

Applicants do not need to be Hispanic to apply.

Apply for a small business loan from FAHF here.