Banana the dog needs a forever home

Banana was initially found by the Parlier Police Department. Sadly, no one came to claim him.

When Banana came into the care of Valley Animal Center, he was a sweet dog albeit a little food aggressive.

He does good with other dogs but when it comes to food, he can be possessive. Ruben Cantu, the dog care supervisor, believes this behavior is more a symptom of his current environment. Being in a kennel, surrounded by so many other dogs may be causing him to feel like he has to prove that he’s the biggest and toughest dog.

If anyone is interested in adopting Banana, they may submit their online application at valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application. Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can come to visit Banana in person. The Valley Animal Center adoption center is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.