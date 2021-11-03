Baloian Farms is the 2021 Moss Adams Agribusiness of the year

Every year the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, celebrates our region’s traditions and work ethic by honoring our local agricultural leaders with the Ag Awards.

This year the winners are:

Moss Adams Agribusiness of the Year Award – Baloian Farms

– Baloian Farms Agriculturalist of the Year Award – Bill Smittcamp, President & CEO, Wawona Frozen Foods

– Bill Smittcamp, President & CEO, Wawona Frozen Foods AGvocate of the Year Award – Jose Carlos Ramirez, 2012 Olympian and former WBC and WBO Unified Super Lightweight Champion of the World.

– Jose Carlos Ramirez, 2012 Olympian and former WBC and WBO Unified Super Lightweight Champion of the World. Agricultural Employee of the Year – Emilio Leon Coronel, Superintendent, Indart Group and Indart Enterprises.

Jeremy Lane from Bolian Farms said their operation is a big one and every employee makes it all work. He joined the show along with Janell Attebery from Moss Adams, who sponsors the Agribusiness Award.