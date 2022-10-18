As a basketball player growing up in NYC, Natalie White played in almost every popular basketball shoe available. But what she found, time and again, was men’s basketball sneakers disguised as women’s.

Frustrated that female ballers didn’t have any sneakers designed specifically for them; White dedicated her time straight out of college to build a brand that puts female ballers first. She fired off a cold email to DICK’S Sporting Goods and the rest is history in the making.

Moolah Kicks, founded by White and sold exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods alongside footwear giants, is the first women’s basketball brand designed by and built exclusively for female ballers. So, what’s the big difference between male and female feet – besides size? A LOT! Better fitting shoes = less chance of injuries and better performance.