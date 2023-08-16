With gas, rent, and food prices continuing to rise, families may be feeling stressed about how they’ll send their kids back to school with all of the items needed for a successful year.
Rachel Gallegos from our local Walmart on Herndon and Ingram joined the show with all the things your students need for under $25.85.
- Pen+Gear 1-Subject Notebook, Wide Ruled, 70 Sheets – $0.35 each.
- BIC Cristal Ballpoint Pens, Black, 10 Pack, 1.0 mm – $1.27 each.
- BIC Xtra-Strong Mechanical Lead Pencil, Colorful Barrel, Thick Point (0.9mm), 10 Count – $2.74 per pack.
- Crayola Classic Crayons, Assorted Colors, Back to School, 24 Count for $0.50.
- Wonder Nation Kids 16″ Laptop Backpack, Hippie Floral Ochre Harvest – $6.00
- Minecraft Boys Lunch Box Creeper Insulated Lunch Bag Green – $14.99