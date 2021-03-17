Back to back county spell-off champ is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Achuth Vinay won the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Spell-Off for the second year in a row Tuesday.

He’s now headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.

Vinay said he prepares for spelling competitions by studying different languages and trying to understand how those languages are structured.

Vinay’s is the brother of 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay.

His winning word was “patrician.”