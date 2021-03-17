Back to back county spell-off champ is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Achuth Vinay won the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Spell-Off for the second year in a row Tuesday.

He’s now headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.

Vinay said he prepares for spelling competitions by studying different languages and trying to understand how those languages are structured.

Vinay’s is the brother of 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay.

His winning word was “patrician.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com