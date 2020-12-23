A&W serves up classic American fare and family values

Roy W. Allen set up a road side car in Lodi, CA in 1919 to offer root beer to veterans. The venture would turn into A&W Restaurants.

A&W has been serving up classic American food and root beer floats for more than 100 years and the VanHorn family of Visalia has been carrying on the A&W tradition in the Central Valley for more than 50 years.

Criag VanHorn was 8 years old when his parents moved the family to Visalia and bought their first A&W Restaurant.

“I’ve been in [this business] for most of my life,” Craig said.

Craig has washed dishes, made the French fries and since taking over the family business he’s expanded. With five Central Valley locations he’s created a work family with employees who’ve been with him for decades.

Trish Krstic started with the company 41 years ago. She started in the dining room and worked her way to general manager.

“They trat you like family,” Trish said.

Store Manager Mary Winn started back in 1994.

“I love my job… I’m around young people, so it keeps me young,” Mary said.

And Craig’s family is still involved. His mom is still an active business partner today. She’s proud her son can carry on the a and w tradition and the van horn business of classic American fare and family.

The newly remodeled Visalia location is at 2611 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA.

Right now, they’re offering a free classic, glass root beer mug with the purchase of a $5 gift card.