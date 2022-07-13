A New Survey Identifies What Employees Really Need From Their Companies Experts Available to Discuss Why Workers Have More Power Than Anytime in the Last 60 years!

Today is the Age of the Employee. With the unemployment rate running at less than 4% companies are having to dig deep, and be as creative as possible, to keep employees happy and productive – or they run the risk of having to train new ones.

Is it really the ‘Age of the Employee?’ A new survey of over 10,000 office workers, IT professionals and the C-suite, conducted by Ivanti, reveals what employees rely on tech to be productive and happy on the job.

Joining us today to talk about this survey, and how work-life is changing in America, are Ivanti Vice President David Shepherd and Nick Bloom, Professor of Economics at Stanford University.