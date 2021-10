Freeway Enterprises is family-owned and striving to give you the best auction around.

Auctions take place each week with new items each auction. They also have bargain bins that can be shopped during preview and pick-up hours at the warehouse in Lemoore. All items won can be picked up in person, so you can avoid any shipping headaches this holiday season.

This week’s featured item would make any kid ecstatic on Christman. It’s a brand new, in-the-box, and sealed Nintendo Switch OLED.