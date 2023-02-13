Celebrating The Caregiver is a conference for caregivers, family, friends, and professionals to learn about services offered in our community for loved ones.

This year’s conference is on March 3 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. It will cover veterans’ care, fall prevention, caregiver techniques, hospital discharge tips ad so much more.

This conference is free. Breakfast and lunch will be also offered at no cost.

A vendor fair with several resources will be available for you to ask questions and find out what our community has to offer.

Contact Tish Davis at tdavis@auspicehomecare.com or (559) 708-7951