YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Apr 5, 2023 / 04:13 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 5, 2023 / 04:22 PM PDT
In its 50th year of business, Auguson Farms is a leader in the ready-to-eat meal space.
Mark Auguson, of Auguson Farms, joined the show with more on their continued success and what meals remain popular among their returning customers.
A vegetable chopper significantly cuts down on prep time, so you can get more veggies in your meals without it taking hours to get dinner on the table.
While you may associate Burt’s Bees with lip balm, the brand has expanded into baby items that range from pajamas to bedding to bibs to shampoo.
A drill press is a specialized tool that makes precise holes in a variety of materials.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com